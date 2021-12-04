Macron announces a Saudi-French initiative to solve crisis with Lebanon – Asharq TV



FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes a guest at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

December 4, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday a Saudi-French initiative to solve a diplomatic row between several Gulf states and Lebanon, Asharq TV reported.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy to the kingdom, recalled its ambassador to Beirut and banned Lebanese imports after comments made by former Lebanese information minister George Kordahi.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by David Clarke)