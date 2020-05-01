Macau’s April gaming revenues plunge 96.8% on coronavirus impact



FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Venetian Macao casino and hotel, following the coronavirus outbreak in Macau, China February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Venetian Macao casino and hotel, following the coronavirus outbreak in Macau, China February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 96.8% in April year-on-year, with casinos reeling in the world’s biggest casino hub as authorities imposed a raft of measures to keep visitors away to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

April’s figure of 754 million patacas ($94.64 million) was more or less in line with analyst expectations of a drop of around 95%.

