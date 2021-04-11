Trending

Lyndon Johnson-era AG Ramsey Clark dies at 93

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 17: Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark (R) speaks during a news conference about the Cuban Five at the Cuban Interests Section September 17, 2012 in Washington, DC. Hailed as national heroes in Cuba, the five Cuban intelligence officers were convicted in 2001 of conspiracy to commit espionage, conspiracy to commit murder, acting as as an agent of a foreign government and other illegal activities in the United States. Clark voiced his support for a motion filed by one of the agent's lawyers in the U.S. Southern District Court of Florida, seeking an evidentiary hearing and the right to discovery. The affidavit clamis that the US government spent millions of dollars paying print, television and radio journalists to publish stories and air programs about the Cuban Five in an attempt to use misinformation to contaminate the jury and convict the five. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 17: Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark (R) speaks during a news conference. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:20 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Former Attorney General of the United States Ramsey Clark has died at 93. He was the AG for the Johnson administration.

Clark passed away at his Manhattan, New York home on Friday. He made a name for himself as an activist for unpopular causes, such as condemning the Gulf War and acting as a lawyer in defense of Iraqi Dictator Saddam Hussein.

American lawyer Ramsey Clark, The United States Attorney General, USA, July 1967. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

American lawyer Ramsey Clark, The United States Attorney General, USA, July 1967. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Among other accomplishments was his prosecution of the infamous anti-Vietnam war group “The Boston Five” in addition to being one of the architects of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 as well as the Civil Rights Act of 1968.

 

Clark also served a brief stint in the Marine Corps in the 1940s. Clark’s father, Tom Clark, also served as an attorney general and Supreme Court justice.

MORE NEWS: Fake Reporter Dupes Press Corps Into Asking Questions During White House Press Briefings

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE