Lyndon Johnson-era AG Ramsey Clark dies at 93

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Former Attorney General of the United States Ramsey Clark has died at 93. He was the AG for the Johnson administration.

Clark passed away at his Manhattan, New York home on Friday. He made a name for himself as an activist for unpopular causes, such as condemning the Gulf War and acting as a lawyer in defense of Iraqi Dictator Saddam Hussein.

Among other accomplishments was his prosecution of the infamous anti-Vietnam war group “The Boston Five” in addition to being one of the architects of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 as well as the Civil Rights Act of 1968.

When I was a federal prosecutor in NY, Ramsey Clark & I had a case. I don’t remember the case. Ramsey, soft spoken with a Southern drawl, made his argument. The agents called him “General.” He crossed a spectrum of great and questionable achievements & now he’s at rest. pic.twitter.com/MyzyRcJgyC — John P. Flannery (@JonFlan) April 11, 2021

Clark also served a brief stint in the Marine Corps in the 1940s. Clark’s father, Tom Clark, also served as an attorney general and Supreme Court justice.

