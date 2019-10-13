Lyft sues New York City over new road limits

OAN Newsroom

New York City may be driving rideshare companies out of business. Lyft filed a lawsuit against the city this week in response to a new law that limits drivers from being on the road without a passenger.

The rule was implemented to help relieve congestion in New York City’s streets. It does not apply to taxis.

Lyft has said the new rule threatens the rideshare industry and will drive business toward taxis. The company also claimed that the law will only make it more difficult for travelers to find a ride.

“This rule is not a serious attempt to address congestion, and would hurt riders and drivers in New York,” said Lyft spokesman Campbell Matthews.

A spokesperson for the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) has said it plans on fighting Lyft’s lawsuit.

“We will vigorously defend against this suit and…continue to fight for safer, less congested streets,” TLC spokesman Allan Fromberg.

Uber filed a lawsuit against the city earlier this year over similar concerns.