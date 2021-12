FILE PHOTO: The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FILE PHOTO: The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

December 2, 2021

(Reuters) – Ride hailing firm Lyft Inc on Thursday named Elaine Paul as chief financial officer to replace Brian Roberts, who will be stepping down from the role.

Paul is currently the CFO and vice president of Amazon.com Inc’s Amazon Studios.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)