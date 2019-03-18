Lyft expects to raise as much as $2 billion in IPO

An electric scooter from the ride sharing company Lyft is shown on a downtown sidewalk in San Diego, California, U.S., March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
(Reuters) – Ride-hailing platform Lyft Inc said on Monday it would raise as much as $2 billion in initial public offering.
Lyft expects to price 30.8 million shares between $62 and $68 per share, it said in a filing http://bit.ly/2HBtkKE.
At the higher end of the range, the company will have a market valuation of $19.64 billion.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)