LVMH to make disinfectant gels to aid French coronavirus fight

March 15, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Louis Vuitton owner LVMH <LVMH.PA> said on Sunday that its cosmetics unit would manufacture large quantities of hand disinfectant gel to help stave off a nationwide shortage across France as the coronavirus rapidly spreads.

“LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands … to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels from Monday,” LVMH said in a statement.

“These gels will be delivered free of charge to the health authorities,” LVMH added.

