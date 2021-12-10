LVMH to buy Marcolin’s 49% stake in joint-venture Thelios



A detail of the facade of the Louis Vuitton store is seen at Miami Design District, in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello A detail of the facade of the Louis Vuitton store is seen at Miami Design District, in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

(Reuters) -France’s LVMH has reached an agreement with Italian group Marcolin to buy a 49% stake in Thelios, increasing its holding in the upscale Italian eyewear manufacturer for labels including Dior, Fendi and Celine.

Marcolin will also buy back the 10% stake LVMH acquired in the firm when Thelios was founded in 2017, the companies said in a joint statement.

The move reflects interest in European luxury companies in bulking up and tightnening their grip on production capacity, as business bounces back strongly from pandemic disruptions following a resumption in social activities.

French rival Kering also recently reinforced its eyewear business, announcing plans to purchase upscale Danish label Lindberg in July. The Gucci owner began building an in-house eyewear division in 2014, reaching almost 600 million euros ($678.42 million) in wholesale revenues in 2019.

($1 = 0.8844 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)