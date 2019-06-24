Lufthansa will look at new Airbus A321XLR, but it’s no game-changer: CEO



FILE PHOTO: Carsten Spohr, CEO of German airline Lufthansa AG speaks at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Bonn, Germany, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Carsten Spohr, CEO of German airline Lufthansa AG speaks at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Bonn, Germany, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

June 24, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lufthansa will look at ordering Airbus’s new long-range A321XLR jets, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Monday but added that he did not think the new model was a game changer.

“The new XLR could be used in our network. We look at it. But in my view it is a niche product,” Spohr told investors at Lufthansa’s capital markets day in Frankfurt.

He pointed out that it was not comfortable to spend more than four hours on a flight in a narrow-bodied aircraft, adding: “It will not be a game changer.”

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)