FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa Airbus A320-200 plane is seen on the tarmac at the Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport in Colombier-Saugnieu near Lyon, France, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa Airbus A320-200 plane is seen on the tarmac at the Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport in Colombier-Saugnieu near Lyon, France, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

September 19, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa said on Sunday it would launch a capital increase that it expects will result in gross proceeds of 2.14 billion euros ($2.51 billion).

($1 = 0.8529 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edmund Blair)