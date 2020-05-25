Lufthansa, German government agree on rescue package: dpa



FILE PHOTO: Aircraft of the German carrier Lufthansa are parked on the tarmac, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Aircraft of the German carrier Lufthansa are parked on the tarmac, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

May 25, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government and the management of flagship carrier Lufthansa <LHAG.DE>, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, have reached an agreement on state aid worth billions of euros, German news agency dpa reported on Monday.

The agreement is still pending approval by the German coronavirus rescue fund’s steering committee as well as Lufthansa’s boards and the EU commission.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)