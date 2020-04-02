Luckin Coffee shares tank after COO suspended following alleged misconduct



FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for Luckin Coffee during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 2, 2020

(Reuters) – Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc <LK.O> sank 85% on Thursday after it said it suspended its chief operating officer and several other employees for misconduct related to the fabricating of transactions.

The company said the suspensions were the result of initial recommendations from a special committee appointed to investigate issues in its consolidated financial statements for 2019.

