Lt. Col. Vindman likely be removed from White House

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:18 AM PT — Monday, November 11, 2019

A key witness in the impeachment inquiry, who works at the White House, will likely be removed from his post. While speaking on CBS Sunday, National Security adviser Robert O’Brien said Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and dozens of others working on the National Security Council will be reassigned back to the departments they came from.

Vindman was detailed from the Defense Department to work at the White House, but O’Brien said the council has more than enough people on its staff and will be rotating people out. When asked if the move was a form of retaliation, the National Security adviser was quick to shut-down that assertion.

“I never retaliate against anyone…there will be a point for everyone who is detailed there that there detail will come to and end, they’ll go back to their agency,” said O’Brien. “And what we want them to do is take the experience and skills they learned at the White House, take it back to their departments and agencies, and do an even better job there.”

Vindman was on the infamous Ukraine phone call and testified that he contacted a White House lawyer about what he heard on the president’s call with Ukraine’s leader.