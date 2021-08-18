Lowe’s beats quarterly same-store sales estimates



FILE PHOTO: Shoppers load a box of merchandise into a truck after visiting a Lowe's hardware store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela FILE PHOTO: Shoppers load a box of merchandise into a truck after visiting a Lowe's hardware store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

August 18, 2021

(Reuters) – Lowe’s Cos Inc reported a smaller-than-expected fall in same-store sales on Wednesday, as the home improvement company benefited from higher spending by builders and contractors that helped offset some of the slowdown in demand from do-it-yourself customers.

Same-store sales fell 1.6% in the second quarter ended July 30, compared to analysts’ estimates of a 2.2% drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)