Louisiana cybersecurity team responds to reports of ransomware attack

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:50 PM PT — Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Louisiana’s governor activated the state’s cybersecurity team following reports of a cyber attack, which may have affected multiple state agencies.

Today, we activated the state's cybersecurity team in response to an attempted ransomware attack that is affecting some state servers. The Office of Technology Services identified a cybersecurity threat that affected some, but not all state servers. #lagov #lalege — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 18, 2019

The Office of Technology Services reported the ransomware attack attempted to gain entry into government databases on Monday.

Reports revealed the threat was similar to a ransomware incident that took place over the summer and targeted many schools and government agencies. The state’s cybersecurity team took action immediately, disabling servers and some email, web and online applications.

“It is my understanding, it is a ransomware attack that is affecting hard drives of the computers here in the state,” said official Keith Neal.

Governor John Bel Edwards said no was ransom paid and no information was compromised during the threat. State officials said it could be days before all servers are restored.