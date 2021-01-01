Los Angeles sees 36% jump in homicides in 2020

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:35 AM PT – Tuesday, January 26, 2020

Law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles are working to clean up the streets after the Democrat-led city saw a major increase in homicides last year.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Monday, the city saw a 36 percent jump in homicides in 2020 and a 41 percent increase in the number of gunshot victims.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the trend is due to violent offenders having easy access to illegally possessed firearms, along with the coronavirus pandemic negatively impacting the justice system.

“The isolation, sense of hopelessness and the inability to quell disputes and ready access to firearms, along with a justice system that has been severely impacted has removed many levers that over the last decade has been effective in the reduction of homicides and shooting violence,” stated the police chief.

Join me live with @LAPDChiefMoore and Councilwoman @MRodCD7 as we share last year's crime numbers and talk about the steps our police department is taking to build a just and safe city for all Angelenos. https://t.co/5gJL3K6fPA — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) January 25, 2021

Officials noted the increase in homicides is similar to other crime statistics in Democrat-run cities. This includes Chicago, which saw a 50 percent increase, and New York City where murders rose by roughly 40 percent. Additionally, law enforcement said gang violence is to blame.

“We saw increased street gang violence with 55 percent of our homicides being gang-related and a year over year increase of 42 percent in gang homicides,” explained Chief Moore. “Our increased violence in our homeless community with a year over year increase of 11 percent in violent crime.”

In order to combat the rise in crime, authorities are adding investigative units throughout the city focused on gun violence, while actively working to hold those accountable who cause the violence.