Lori Loughlin’s daughter posts first YouTube video since admissions scandal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:35 AM PT — Monday, December 2, 2019

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia, recently posted her first YouTube video in months as her parents continue facing charges related to the college admissions scandal. In the two-minute video posted Sunday, Olivia said she is “legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

Last month, her parents pleaded not guilty to new charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery for allegedly paying $500,000 for fake athletic credentials to help her and her sister be admitted to the University of Southern California.

Olivia said she missed posting on YouTube during her time away from her channel, and wanted to reach out to her followers.

“Obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this… I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now,” she stated.

Olivia went on to say the video was “the best she could do” and said she wants “to move on with her life.”