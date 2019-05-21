Loretta Lynch denies she told Comey to downplay Clinton email probe

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:26 AM PT — Tuesday, May 21, 2019

It is now known that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch disputed claims by James Comey. She said he twisted her words when he claimed she told him to downplay the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Lynch’s made the comments last year, but they only came to light Monday in another set of transcripts released by the House Intelligence Committee.

Lynch said she told Comey she received a referral to open the investigation, and that she was “looking at the matter.” However, she said she never instructed him to use “specific phraseology.”

Back in 2017, the former FBI director told the Senate Intelligence Committee Lynch had directed him to refer to the probe as a “matter” instead of an investigation.”