Trending

Looters target luxury stores in NYC

Glass cracked by bricks thrown through the window of a Chanel store by protesters Saturday night is visible, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in New York, at the store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Angry demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd vandalized the neighborhood after marching through the area on Saturday. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:32 PM PT — Monday, June 1, 2020

As protests escalated in New York City, mobs of people took to Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood to break into several high-end stores.

Dozens of people were seen smashing windows and stealing items from luxury businesses like Chanel, Coach, Gucci and Versace. Small fires burned in the streets, which were covered with glass and garbage.

Some protesters condemned the looting, while others felt there were legitimate reasons for the vandalism and theft.

At least one person was shot amid the chaos and was treated in an ambulance. Police also arrested several suspected looters as they tried to flee the scene. Other New York City neighborhoods were also targeted by looters, but SoHo appeared to be hit the hardest.

Officers stand guard beside a burned-out mini-New York Police Department vehicle, abandoned on Broadway in Lower Manhattan, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in New York, following a night of unrest and protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

RELATED: Local businesses devastated by Minneapolis riots

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE