Looters target luxury stores in NYC

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:32 PM PT — Monday, June 1, 2020

As protests escalated in New York City, mobs of people took to Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood to break into several high-end stores.

Dozens of people were seen smashing windows and stealing items from luxury businesses like Chanel, Coach, Gucci and Versace. Small fires burned in the streets, which were covered with glass and garbage.

Some protesters condemned the looting, while others felt there were legitimate reasons for the vandalism and theft.

At least one person was shot amid the chaos and was treated in an ambulance. Police also arrested several suspected looters as they tried to flee the scene. Other New York City neighborhoods were also targeted by looters, but SoHo appeared to be hit the hardest.