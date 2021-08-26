Lonza appoints Novartis executive as new Chief Financial Officer



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical group Lonza is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 26, 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – Lonza has appointed former Novartis executive Philippe Deecke as its new Chief Financial Officer, the Swiss chemicals company said on Thursday.

Deecke, who was previously Global CFO for Novartis Oncology, will replace Rodolfo Savitzky, who is leaving Lonza for a role at another company. Deecke will join Lonza on Dec. 1.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)