Long Island Police release video evidence in Gilgo Beach murders

UPDATED 8:16 AM PT – Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Authorities release new video evidence related to a series of murders in Long Island, New York. Their investigation began in 2010 when police received a call from a woman saying someone was trying to kill her.

Over the course of their investigation, authorities discovered 10 sets of human remains. The new footage was revealed during a press conference and shows one of the victims, Megan Waterman, exiting a Holiday Inn.

“The video shows several different angles from security cameras located in the lobby of a Holiday Inn Express located in Hauppauge and in the videos, which were recorded on June 4 to June 6 in 2010, our victim, Megan Waterman, was wearing a yellow sweater and is shown both arriving and leaving the hotel,” stated Rodney Harrison, Suffolk County Police Commissioner. “Based on what we know right now, we believe she did leave the hotel that night to meet her killer.”

Additionally, they set up a website for people to turn in any information they have regarding the case. Police also doubled the reward for anyone who comes forward to assist their investigation.

“We are doubling the reward for information that may lead to the arrest and conviction in the Gilgo Beach homicide investigation from $25,000 to $50,000,” Harrison announced. “This represents the highest Crime Stoppers reward in Suffolk County history.”

The press conference ended with an attorney for one of the victims urging the public to assist them with solving the case by generating buzz around their community.

“This is the first step, but it’s a very small baby step towards what should be done, which is to bring the public into this case,” attorney John Ray. “It’s the only way this will be solved. The only way. The killers are still there, they know it if they see things on the TV it will cause them to react as well.”

The investigation is still ongoing with police expecting to release more evidence related to the case.

