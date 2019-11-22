London’s Canary Wharf underground station reopens after dust incident



November 22, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – London’s Canary Wharf underground station reopened on Friday after an incident involving a faulty fan left dust on the platform, the city’s transport operator said.

British transport police said the incident was not a security or police matter.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Kevin Coombs, Costas Pitas, William Schomberg and Kate Holton, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)