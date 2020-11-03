Loeffler makes final campaign push ahead of runoffs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:15 PM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

Just days before the Georgia Senate runoff election, Republican candidate Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) held an event to solidify support.

On Saturday, Loeffler gathered with voters in Cumming, Georgia and told them to remind their friends and family to head to the polls on January 5.

Together, we’re going to STOP socialism. We’re going to SAVE this country. And we’re going to PROTECT the American Dream. VOTE TUESDAY! #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/qTXydp1ljn — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) January 3, 2021

She pointed to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comments on changing Georgia and then the country, stating a Democrat victory would lead to higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine and defunding police and military.

Loeffler promised voters she would not let Washington’s politics come to Georgia.

“We went to Washington to work for you,” Loeffler stated. “We don’t owe the swamp anything. That’s right, and we’re going to keep doing that every day. We will never bring Washington to Georgia. We’re going to take Georgia to Washington.”

The senator is running to keep her seat, help secure a Republican majority in 2021 and continue to fight alongside the President for free and fair elections.

“We’re going to keep fighting for President Trump every day,” Loeffler said.

Early voting closed on Thursday and more than 3 million Georgia residents have already cast votes, making the race one of the biggest in the state.

