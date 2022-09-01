Lockdown learning impacted students’ reading abilities

Trending

TOPSHOT - Children listen to their teacher as they sit in a classroom on the first day of the start of the school year, at the Chaptal elementary school in Paris, on September 2, 2019. - In France some 12.4 million students crossed the doors of elementary schools (6.7 million), secondary school (3.4 million) and high schools (2.3 million) on September 2, 2019. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:43 AM PT – Thursday, September 1, 2022

New studies show students who learned virtually are academically half a year behind their peers who studied in-person. Elementary schoolers who are learning to read were deeply impacted by lockdown learning with many students reading below their grade level.

Researchers say students who do not read fluently by the end of elementary school are more likely to struggle in the future and drop out. Evidence from around the country shows even when schools provide services such as after school tutoring or summer school, many parents are not using them.

“I really feel that they, they’re prepared,” said Chelsea Grant, a third grade teacher. “And if we’re not there, we’re going to get there for sure because of the support, the co-teaching model that we have here. The district incentives for the kids that need that gap, you know, to close some of those gaps. I’m confident in our work definitely.”

Some school districts are looking for ways to make up for lost learning like lengthening the school day.

