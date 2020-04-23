Lockdown exit in France will not be done region by region: presidency



FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron talks with employees as he visits a Super U supermarket about the partnership with local producers in Saint-Pol-de-Leon during a day trip centered on agriculture amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brittany, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron talks with employees as he visits a Super U supermarket about the partnership with local producers in Saint-Pol-de-Leon during a day trip centered on agriculture amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brittany, France, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

April 23, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that unwinding the coronavirus lockdown would not be done region by region, the presidency’s office said on Thursday.

Mayors were also told at a video conference call with Macron that non-professional masks for the public would be recommended but not compulsory, his office added.

