Location of TikTok headquarters is a matter for ByteDance: PM Johnson’s spokesman

August 3, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The location of TikTok owner ByteDance’s headquarters is a commercial decision for the company to make, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, responding to a report that the firm could move to London.

“It would be a commercial decision, and I’m not aware that one has been taken,” the spokesman said.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Costas Pitas)