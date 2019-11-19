Lloyd’s of London tells insurance market to report bad behavior



The interior of the Lloyd's of London building is seen in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay The interior of the Lloyd's of London building is seen in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

November 19, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Lloyd’s of London has launched a campaign to encourage employees in the specialist insurance market to speak out against unacceptable behavior, it said on Tuesday.

The campaign follows a culture survey conducted by Lloyd’s earlier this year, which showed 38% of respondents did not know how to raise concerns and only 45% of people felt comfortable enough to raise a concern.

“Lloyd’s leadership is fully committed to transforming the culture at Lloyd’s with shared values that will shape the behaviors, choices and actions of everyone in the marketplace,” Chief Executive John Neal said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)