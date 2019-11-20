Lizzo leads Grammy nominations with 8 nods, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X get 6 apiece



November 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop artist Lizzo led the Grammy nominations on Wednesday with eight nods, followed by alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish, and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece.

Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X also scored nods for the top awards – album and record of the year.

The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 in a ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.

