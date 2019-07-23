Lithuania’s Prime Minister wins parliamentary confidence vote



FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister and presidential candidate Saulius Skvernelis speaks to media during the first round of Lithuanian presidential election in Vilnius, Lithuania May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister and presidential candidate Saulius Skvernelis speaks to media during the first round of Lithuanian presidential election in Vilnius, Lithuania May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

July 23, 2019

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis won a confidence vote in the parliament on Tuesday, a procedural step following the July 12 presidential election.

Skvernelis was supported by 83 lawmakers, out of 114 who voted.

After failing to advance beyond the first round in the presidential vote, Skvernelis had initially pledged to resign on inauguration day, but then scrapped the promise.

(Reporting By Andrius Sytas, editing by Johan Ahlander)