Lisa Page claims DOJ pressured FBI not to recommend charges against Hillary Clinton

UPDATED 9:44 AM PT — Wednesday, March 13, 2019

The FBI was reportedly looking at recommending criminal charges against Hillary Clinton over her email scandal until the Obama-era Department of Justice told them not to. That’s according to former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who made the admission under oath last year during her closed door testimony on Capitol Hill.

Hundreds of pages of transcript were finally made public on Tuesday, which revealed the former FBI lawyer claimed the Department of Justice pressured the FBI to not to recommend gross negligence charges against Clinton over her alleged mishandling of classified information.

Republicans have long speculated about a cover-up under the Obama administration.

President Trump called out Justice Department over its possible mishandling of the email investigation in a tweet Wednesday. He suggested her damning testimony exposes the Obama-era Justice Department for what it was — a “broken and corrupt machine.”

The just revealed FBI Agent Lisa Page transcripts make the Obama Justice Department look exactly like it was, a broken and corrupt machine. Hopefully, justice will finally be served. Much more to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019

The president also accused James Comey of lying to Congress for claiming the bureau’s decision was unanimous, which was contradicted by Page’s testimony.