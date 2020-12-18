Lions QB Stafford (rib/thumb) questionable for Sunday

December 18, 2020

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was a limited participant in Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s home game at the Tennessee Titans with rib and right thumb injuries.

Stafford did not practice at all on Wednesday or Thursday. If he can’t go, Chase Daniel will start for the Lions (5-8) against the Titans (9-4) in Nashville.

Stafford, 32, sustained the rib injury in the fourth quarter of the Lions’ Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He has been dealing with a partially torn ligament in his thumb since a Week 10 win against Washington.

The veteran quarterback said on Wednesday that he wasn’t counting himself out against the Titans.

“I think it kind of boils down to being able to operate, you know?” Stafford said. “Don’t want it to be one of those things where you go out there and do something weird early, and you’re out after the first series of the game or something.

“I’m gonna have to rest, but I’m not counting myself out. Just trying to see how it progresses throughout the week.”

In 13 games this season, Stafford has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Daniel, 34, has completed 11 of 19 passes for 123 yards with one touchdown and one interception in two games this season.

Interim coach Darrell Bevell said Friday that center Frank Ragnow would miss practice and visit a specialist. He sustained a fractured throat against the Packers but played every offensive snap. He is questionable against the Titans.

Detroit’s injury report Friday also listed defensive tackle John Penisini (shoulder) as questionable. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle) and offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle) have been ruled out.

The Lions are 11-point underdogs against the Titans by 888Sport.com, where the over/under point total is 51.5.

Tennessee is tied atop the AFC South with Indianapolis and split the season series against the Colts.

(Field Level Media)