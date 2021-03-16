Lindell counter-suing Dominion, alleges racketeering

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:19 AM PT – Tuesday, March 16, 2021

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is filing two lawsuits against Dominion Voting Systems in which he’s alleging racketeering and the abuse of the U.S. legal system.

During an interview with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on Monday, Lindell said he’s counter-suing Dominion in response to lawsuits over alleged defamation by the company in an election fraud debate.

Last month, Dominion filed the lawsuit against Lindell over his assertion of large scale voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The MyPillow CEO said Dominion is trying to shut down free speech in America.

“What Dominion did is violate the rights of everyone in this country by using bullying lawsuits and RICO law,” he stated. “Basically, what they’re saying to news outlets is: if you let this guy on we’re going to sue you. That’s racketeering. That goes back to the mafia days.”

Lindell went on to highlight how Dominion launched a campaign to block anyone who held similar opinions regarding the election from social media and news outlets. The counter-lawsuits will be filed in coming days to hold Dominion accountable for its actions.

Meanwhile, U.S. attorney Alan Dershowitz has hinted that he may join Lindell’s legal fight against Dominion Voting Systems. According to reports, Dershowitz has been helping consult on the case’s free speech issues. He warned that that if Dominion won their lawsuit, it would be “a disaster for the First Amendment.”

Lindell has also said Dershowitz believes this will be one of the biggest free speech cases in U.S. history. Since the previous election, the MyPillow CEO has insisted voting fraud is real while asserting votes were taken away from President Trump through electronic meddling.

