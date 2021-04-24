Limited seating for Biden’s first address to Congress

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:25 AM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Joe Biden’s first address to Congress will feature limited seating. On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced there will be a restricted number of in-person attendees at Biden’s address to Congress Wednesday.

Additionally, most White House staffers are expected to view the event remotely. The chamber is expected to seat roughly 200 people this year due to pandemic protocols and security precautions.

“There will be a limited number of people who are in the Capitol and limited number that will be determined by the Speaker’s Office in terms of who will attend and who will have to watch virtually,” Psaki said. “Most of our staff, if not all of our staff, will be watching virtually. In terms of whether Dr. Biden will physically be there in person, I’ll have to check on that.”

The Office of the First Lady will confirm if Dr. Jill Biden will be attending the speech in-person.