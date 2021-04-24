Trending

Limited seating for Biden’s first address to Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 09: US President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen meet with business leaders about the critical need for the American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Attending the meeting are Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Tom Donohue, CEO at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, Sonia Syngal, President and CEO of Gap, Inc. and Marvin Ellison, President and CEO of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images)

Joe Biden. (Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:25 AM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

Joe Biden’s first address to Congress will feature limited seating. On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced there will be a restricted number of in-person attendees at Biden’s address to Congress Wednesday.

Additionally, most White House staffers are expected to view the event remotely. The chamber is expected to seat roughly 200 people this year due to pandemic protocols and security precautions.

WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 8: The U.S. House of Representatives chamber is seen December 8, 2008 in Washington, DC. Members of the media were allowed access to film and photograph the room for the first time in six years. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

“There will be a limited number of people who are in the Capitol and limited number that will be determined by the Speaker’s Office in terms of who will attend and who will have to watch virtually,” Psaki said. “Most of our staff, if not all of our staff, will be watching virtually. In terms of whether Dr. Biden will physically be there in person, I’ll have to check on that.”

The Office of the First Lady will confirm if Dr. Jill Biden will be attending the speech in-person.

