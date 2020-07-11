Lightning to be cautious with Stamkos after latest injury



July 11, 2020

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not be ready for the start of training camp as he deals with a lower-body injury, general manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday.

The Lightning will begin training camp on Monday without the 30-year-old star forward, who had recovered from core muscle surgery in March before being injured again in voluntary workouts.

“He will be in camp. He’s here. He’s skating. He’s been getting treatment,” BriseBois said. “He’s been coming to Amalie (Arena), doing his dry-land work. But he will not be a full participant on day one of training camp.”

BriseBois said he was optimistic that Stamkos would be able to play on Aug. 3, when the Lightning (43-21-6) face the Washington Capitals (41-20-8) to open a round-robin tournament to determine seeding before the first round.

“Yes, I am,” BriseBois said. “We don’t have a specific timeline for when he will be a full participant in camp. But we expect he will be ready in time for games.”

A 12-year veteran and 60-goal scorer in the 2011-12 campaign, Stamkos produced 66 points — 29 of them on goals — through 57 games this season, ranking him second on the team in both categories.

Stamkos has recorded 832 points (422 goals, 410 assists) in 803 career games since being selected by the Lightning with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2008 NHL Draft.

