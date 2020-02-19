Libya’s Serraj says talk about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events



FILE PHOTO: Libya's internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj is seen during an interview with Reuters at his office in Tripoli, Libya June 16, 2019. Picture taken June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ulf Laessing

February 19, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Libya’s internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj said on Wednesday talk about resuming peace negotiations has been overtaken by events on the ground amid ongoing shelling from eastern factions trying to take Tripoli.

“There must be first a strong signal from all international players who are trying to talk to us,” he told reporters at Tripoli’s sea port which got shelled by eastern forces on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing)