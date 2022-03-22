Libyan domestic flights to resume after political crisis closed skies



FILE PHOTO: Airplanes are seen at Tripoli airport after Libya's internationally recognised government regained control over the city, in Tripoli, Libya, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Airplanes are seen at Tripoli airport after Libya's internationally recognised government regained control over the city, in Tripoli, Libya, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny/File Photo

March 22, 2022

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – Libya’s Global Air scheduled a Tripoli-Benghazi flight for Tuesday afternoon, signalling resumption of domestic air travel after the country’s political crisis had closed airspace for more than two weeks.

The United Nations had urged the reopening of Libya’s skies in line with a 2020 ceasefire between the main warring factions to allow unhindered travel within the country.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli and Ayman al-Warfali in Benghazi, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by Catherine Evans)