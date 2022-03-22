Canada’s Liberals, NDP reach tentative deal to support government to 2025 – CBC



FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a supervised consumption site in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Nick Iwanyshyn/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a supervised consumption site in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Nick Iwanyshyn/File Photo

(Reuters) -Canada’s Liberal and New Democratic (NDP) political parties have reached a tentative agreement that would see the opposition NDP support the Liberal administration to keep it in power until 2025, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported late on Monday.

The agreement would see the left-leaning NDP back the centre-left Liberals in confidence votes, including the next four budgets, the CBC said.

The Liberals in return would follow through on some elements of programmes long promoted by the NDP, especially on national pharmacare and dental care, according to the CBC.

The broadcaster, citing unidentified sources, said the deal would see the two parties collaborate on some legislation and on parliamentary committees, but would not include the NDP joining Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

It did not provide details on what legislation they would collaborate on.

The agreement still needs the support of NDP members of parliament who were supposed to meet late on Monday night, the CBC said, adding that the Liberal cabinet also met virtually on Monday evening, which was followed by a caucus.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh last year ruled out a formal deal to keep the minority Liberal government in power but added he was willing to support Trudeau.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh, Robert Birsel)