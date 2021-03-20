Liberal talk show host Bill Maher blasts cancel culture amid Teen Vogue ousting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:05 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Liberal talk show host Bill Maher compared cancel culture to the 1950’s blacklist era. On his show Friday, Maher discussed the ever-moving goalposts of the woke left.

Taking on “woke” demands. @BillMaher says it reminds him of Hollywood’s “blacklists” where now “people go to parties” and “don’t want to talk, they are like ‘can I talk? I don’t know your girlfriend, she might be woke.’” It’s “so Soviet” and “Stalinist.” #RealTime pic.twitter.com/zdHxOEqzdN — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) March 20, 2021

He said cancel culture not only targets what someone says today, but what they said in the past or who they have said they like. He mentioned the recent ousting of Teen Vogue’s Alexi McCammond for so-called controversial tweets she made in 2011 when she was only 17-years old.

Would-be Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond is out over a 2011 tweet: "Outdone by Asian" and "now googling how to not wake up with swollen asian eyes…" and "give me a 2/10 on my chem problem… thanks a lot, stupid Asian T.A. you’re great.”https://t.co/FvjQVZbCI5 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 18, 2021

“People go to parties now and they don’t want to talk,” Maher said. “Can I talk? I don’t know your girlfriend, she might be ‘woke.’ This informant thing — it’s not just what you do, it’s what you don’t report. That’s another way the goal post moved.”

Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why – pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021

He added, people are going to talk in private and it might be tough to legislate that away. Maher also went on to say the publication shouldn’t have pressured McCammond to resign.