Trending

Liberal talk show host Bill Maher blasts cancel culture amid Teen Vogue ousting

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Bill Maher Performs During New York Comedy Festival at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Bill Maher. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:05 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Liberal talk show host Bill Maher compared cancel culture to the 1950’s blacklist era. On his show Friday, Maher discussed the ever-moving goalposts of the woke left.

He said cancel culture not only targets what someone says today, but what they said in the past or who they have said they like. He mentioned the recent ousting of Teen Vogue’s Alexi McCammond for so-called controversial tweets she made in 2011 when she was only 17-years old.

“People go to parties now and they don’t want to talk,” Maher said. “Can I talk? I don’t know your girlfriend, she might be ‘woke.’ This informant thing — it’s not just what you do, it’s what you don’t report. That’s another way the goal post moved.”

He added, people are going to talk in private and it might be tough to legislate that away. Maher also went on to say the publication shouldn’t have pressured McCammond to resign.

MORE NEWS: Hawley: China Believes It Can Roll The Biden Admin.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE