Liability protection essential for next U.S. coronavirus relief bill: Senate Republican leader



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after a meeting to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

April 28, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was open to providing further aid to cities and states as Democrats are demanding in another coronavirus relief bill, but that any legislation would need to provide liability protections for businesses that are reopening.

“We have a red line on liability,” McConnell declared in an interview with Fox News Channel.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)