Lewandowski ‘happy’ to testify before House Judiciary Committee

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:15 AM PST – Sat. August 17, 2019

Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski says he “happy” to testify before the House Judiciary Committee following their recent subpoena.

FILE – In this April 28, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as Corey Lewandowski, right, his former campaign manager for Trump’s presidential campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Washington Township, Mich. Trump is throwing his support behind his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, who is considering a run for Senate in his home state of New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Lewandowski made the remark in an interview Friday, and added he is an open book and wants to remind the American people the Democrats are on a witch hunt.

He also said he wants to explain there was no collusion and no obstruction inside the Trump campaign, and suggested he is looking forward to fighting back against democrat claims.

The panel subpoenaed Lewandowski earlier this week and is expected to testify on Capitol Hill next month.

