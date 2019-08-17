Lewandowski ‘happy’ to testify before House Judiciary Committee

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:15 AM PST – Sat. August 17, 2019

Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski says he “happy” to testify before the House Judiciary Committee following their recent subpoena.

Lewandowski made the remark in an interview Friday, and added he is an open book and wants to remind the American people the Democrats are on a witch hunt.

He also said he wants to explain there was no collusion and no obstruction inside the Trump campaign, and suggested he is looking forward to fighting back against democrat claims.

The panel subpoenaed Lewandowski earlier this week and is expected to testify on Capitol Hill next month.