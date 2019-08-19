Lewandowski doubles down on Senate run, says he would ‘destroy’ Sen. Shaheen

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:42 AM PT — Monday, August 19, 2019

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski recently opened up about a potential 2020 New Hampshire Senate run. In an interview on Sunday, Lewandowski doubled down on his recent comments after he said he would “destroy” Senator Jeanne Shaheen in the state’s Senate race.

Lewandowski laid out how New Hampshire’s current senator didn’t vote to confirm Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch or Brett Kavanaugh. Additionally, she didn’t vote to defund sanctuary cities. He also added, he believes in term limits and said its time to send Shaheen home.

“I’m gonna think about it, but I think if I get in this race I’m gonna win,” he stated. “I’m gonna beat Jeanne Shaheen, who voted against Gorsich, voted against Kavanaugh, she voted to continue to fun sanctuary cities — those aren’t the values of the people of New Hampshire, so If I get in this race I think I can beat her.”

Lewandowski’s comments come after a recent poll showed him leading the GOP Senate field in New Hampshire.