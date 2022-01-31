Leonardo and Atlantia’s AdR team up on cyber security for airports



FILE PHOTO: The Leonardo logo is seen during celebrations for the 500th Eurofighter Typhoon produced by the European consortium at Caselle airport in Turin, Italy, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini FILE PHOTO: The Leonardo logo is seen during celebrations for the 500th Eurofighter Typhoon produced by the European consortium at Caselle airport in Turin, Italy, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo and Atlantia’s Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) unit have signed a partnership to develop joint cyber security, surveillance and communications projects for AdR’s airport assets.

AdR runs Rome’s Ciampino and Fiumicino airports and is developing a flying taxi service with Germany’s Volocopter, expected to start in 2024.

