FILE PHOTO: The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration FILE PHOTO: The Lenovo logo is seen in this illustration photo January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

February 23, 2022

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 62% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 jumped to $640 million from $395 million in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)