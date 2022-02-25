Lending to euro zone households grows at fastest rate since late 2008



February 25, 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Growth in bank loans to euro zone households accelerated again last month, growing at the fastest pace since late 2008, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

“Annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 4.3% in January, compared with 4.2% in December,” the ECB said.

