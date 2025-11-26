The Sweetness Of God’s Love With Leia Page

Heidi Gianni, in her book Hunting for Honey: Seeking God in the Everyday and Unexpected, reminds us that God is always there. He is the one who guides, protects, and loves us more than anyone else—even ourselves.

She shares accounts of the ups and downs in her life and shows how God comes through for us in moments that feel unbearable as well as in small things that still worry us. Through examples from her own experiences, she reveals God’s character. She wants you to know that it is okay to pray for direction and clarity in your life, and that if we search for Him wholeheartedly, He will meet us.

