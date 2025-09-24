Rewriting Our Past And The Woke’s Control Over Science With Leia Page

“On The Warpath: My Battles With Indians, Pretendians and Woke Warriors” by Dr. Elizabeth Weiss is both a book on anthropology and not a book on anthropology. It is a book on the woke religion forcing conversion on every person in every area of life.

This book chronicles her experience with cancel culture and the new woke religion over her views on repatriation laws and binary sex identification on ancient skeletal remains. Even if you are not interested in anthropology you should be very interested in the rewriting of our past.

“On The Warpath: My Battles With Indian, Pretendians and Woke Warriors” on Amazon

Dr. Weiss on X: @eweissunburied

Leia Page on X: @leiapagereads

Leia Page on Instagram: @leiapagereads

Share this post!