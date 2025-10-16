Faith, Family And Service With Leia Page

A novel on love, faith and service. “The Short Man of Nuremberg” by M. Gilbert Steiner is a story of a mysterious man with a mysterious past that has the residents of a small town curious. They wonder about him as he has an effect on all who befriend him. He seems to radiate integrity, strength and wisdom. What could have happened to him to make him this way?

This is a story of a life dedicated to God and country with the backdrop of the charming Appalachian town of Nuremberg, Pennsylvania. The descriptions will leave even the most desensitized city slicker longing for the beauty of the geography.

A series of adventures ensues starting in this small town leading to conflict with tribes in New Guinea and the discovery of royal blood in Austria. If you are looking for a wholesome read that will cleans your spirit the small town of Nuremberg is what you need.

“The Short Man Of Nuremberg” on Amazon

Leia Page Socials:

X | Instagram | TikTok

Share this post!