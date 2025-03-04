Developing Critical Thinking Skills And Why It Is Important With Warren Smith Of Secret Scholars

We live in a world of ideas. Some good, some bad, some somewhere in between. How do we decipher between them all?

We need critical thinking skills. But how do we develop critical thinking and reasoning skills and why is it even important?

I discuss this with YouTube creator Warren Smith of Secret Scholars along with first principals thinking and recommended reading to help.

Links and Tags:

Warren Smith on X: @WTSmith17

Warren Smith on Instagram: @SecretScholars

Warren Smith on YouTube: @SecretScholars

Leia Page on X: @leiapagereads

Leia Page on Instagram: @leiapagereads

Share this post!