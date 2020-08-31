Legendary U.S. college basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78: media reports



Georgetown University's head basketball coach John Thompson announces his resignation January 8, 1999. REUTERS/Files Georgetown University's head basketball coach John Thompson announces his resignation January 8, 1999. REUTERS/Files

August 31, 2020

(Reuters) – Former Georgetown coach John Thompson passed away at the age of 78, ESPN and other media outlets reported on Monday.

Johnson, also known as “Big John,” was a legendary figure in U.S. college basketball and the first Black head coach to win a major collegiate championship when he led the Georgetown Hoyas to victory in the 1984 NCAA National Championship.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)