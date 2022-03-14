Legendary quarterback Tom Brady says he will play for Tampa next season



FILE PHOTO: Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands his hat to a fan after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) – Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday announced that he would return to Tampa Bay next season after he had previously indicated he was retiring from the NFL.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family.

“They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG,” he wrote in a tweet.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Indian Wells; Editing by Kim Coghill)